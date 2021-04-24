Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells 611 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $803,519.23.

On Friday, April 16th, Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.51. 5,409,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

