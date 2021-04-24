Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $18,522,405.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00.

TWLO opened at $384.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.43 and its 200-day moving average is $347.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

