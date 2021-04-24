Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells 31,750 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00.

Shares of V opened at $230.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $231.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

