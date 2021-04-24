Insight Protocol (INX) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $948,153.86 and $173,991.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00064573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091279 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00650720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.04 or 0.07500532 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

INX is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

