Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading Up 8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 96,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Insteel Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $674.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.