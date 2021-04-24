IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Alexander Scott Purchases 27 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($195.43).

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 543.50 ($7.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 511.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 516.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.