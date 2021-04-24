Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBS. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

