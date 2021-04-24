Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $372,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $96.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. GATX’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,137.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

