Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

MOH stock opened at $255.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.22 and its 200 day moving average is $218.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.