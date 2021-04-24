Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $410,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,703,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 732,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,793,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

