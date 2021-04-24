Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CSB opened at $60.20 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.