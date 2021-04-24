Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 643 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.22. The firm has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

