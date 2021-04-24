Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) is Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Systems comprises approximately 6.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of INS opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.89. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Intelligent Systems Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

