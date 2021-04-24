Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,501,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,027,211 shares in the company, valued at $602,602,729.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,496,200.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $1,480,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $1,469,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $1,443,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $1,466,400.00.

IBKR traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.30. 1,164,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,392. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,763,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

