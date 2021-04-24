Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.43.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $858,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $918,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,151,711 shares in the company, valued at $583,879,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,168,830 shares of company stock worth $86,198,901. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.