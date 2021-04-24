Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill Sells 17,095 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

