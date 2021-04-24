Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,028 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

