Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,693.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,693.50 ($22.13) and traded as high as GBX 2,040 ($26.65). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,039 ($26.64), with a volume of 396,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,742.33 ($22.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 37.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,916.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,697.47.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,802 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of £99,884.86 ($130,500.21).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

