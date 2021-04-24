International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 845 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC opened at $282.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $155.32 and a 52 week high of $283.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

