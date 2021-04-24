International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 161.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

