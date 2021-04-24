International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust alerts:

Shares of MAV opened at $12.12 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.