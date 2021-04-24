International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 67.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.17.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $322.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.05 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

