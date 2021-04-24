International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

