Intersect Capital LLC Buys 149 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $126.02 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

