Intersect Capital LLC Buys 2,161 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 141.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 645,551 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $162.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

