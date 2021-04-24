Intersect Capital LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Lennar by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 104,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,148 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 14.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 197,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

Shares of LEN opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

