Intersect Capital LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $384.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

