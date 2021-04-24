Intersect Capital LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,877.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

