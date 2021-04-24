Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.