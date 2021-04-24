Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.39

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.39 and traded as high as C$29.91. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$29.83, with a volume of 235,914 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITP shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. Research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

