Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $840.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $840.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $875.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $756.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.