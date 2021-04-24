Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2,982.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 108,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

