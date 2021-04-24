Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

