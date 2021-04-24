Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $868,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 663.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

