Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 124.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

