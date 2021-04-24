Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $259,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

