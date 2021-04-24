Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

