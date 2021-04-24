Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 113,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.15 on Friday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

