Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 250 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average is $217.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.