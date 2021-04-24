Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,610 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 640% compared to the average volume of 1,704 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,723. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $705.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

