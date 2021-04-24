Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,610 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 640% compared to the average volume of 1,704 call options.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,723. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $705.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
