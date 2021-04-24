Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,466 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,847 call options.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $238.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.20. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

