IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.44.

IQV stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $235.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

