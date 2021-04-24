iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $288.00.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.43.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.19. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.43 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,968,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 107.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $91,506,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

