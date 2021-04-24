IRISnet (IRIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.79 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $122.08 million and $8.79 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00264514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.33 or 0.01014565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,944.75 or 1.00104903 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00607859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,437,611 coins and its circulating supply is 978,974,294 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

