iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce sales of $261.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.64 million. iRobot reported sales of $192.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $5,574,165. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

