iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

TSE CVD opened at C$18.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.18. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 12 month low of C$16.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.08.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.