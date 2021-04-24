iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 238.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

