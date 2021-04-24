iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lowered by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

SCZ stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $75.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35.

