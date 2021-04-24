iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $80.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $80.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

