iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after buying an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$117.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

